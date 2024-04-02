Devin Booker achieves rare feat as Phoenix Suns eclipse New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – Devin Booker scored 52 points against the New Orleans Pelicans at the King Smoothie Centre for the second time this season as the visiting Phoenix Suns tightened the Western Conference play-off race with a 124-111 victory on April 1.

The 27-year-old guard, who had also racked up the same tally in a 123-109 win on Jan 19, delivered an encore performance to help the Suns (44-31) pull within one game of the sixth-placed Pelicans (45-30), boosting their hopes of clinching an automatic play-off berth.

The last player to score 50 or more against the same team twice in a season was James Harden, who reached the half-century mark twice against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 campaign.

When asked what was it about playing at the King Smoothie Centre that gives him an extra edge, Booker said: “Shout-out to my family in the house. My high school, Moss Point in Mississippi, it’s about an hour and a half, an hour and 45 away, so I have a lot of family here.

“They’ve been showing up and showing out since my rookie year. Over 50 to 100 people here, so you always have to put on something special for them.”

His family and friends also bore witness to a historic achievement as Booker, who had also scored 58 points in a 118-114 win over the Pelicans at the Footprint Centre in December 2022, became only the second player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to cross the half-century mark against the same team three times in a row.

The only other player to have accomplished such a feat is the late Wilt Chamberlain.

Kevin Durant added 20 points for the Suns, while Jusuf Nurkic bagged 19 points and 19 rebounds and Bradley Beal scored 13 points. Zion Williamson led the New Orleans scoring with 30 points, with Trey Murphy adding 21.

Phoenix’s victory also meant that the Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23) have joined the Denver Nuggets (52-23) and Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22) in clinching a play-off spot, while the Pelicans face a nerve-racking finale to the regular season, knowing that one slip could be fatal.

Elsewhere on Monday, Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser both scored 25 points as the Boston Celtics romped past the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 in North Carolina.

Boston, who have already secured top spot in the Eastern Conference, were stung by the Hornets in a surprise upset defeat earlier this season.

But despite trailing early on, there was little chance of a repeat defeat after the Celtics cut loose to open up a commanding 19-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

Hauser’s 25-point contribution off the bench included seven three-pointers while starters Kristaps Porzingis (20), Derrick White (19) and Al Horford (15) also made double figures.

Tatum said the victory was cause for encouragement as the play-offs loom into view with less than a fortnight of the regular season remaining.

“Last year, we were so antsy to get back to the finals, that we had a few bad losses in the last few weeks of the season,” Tatum said. “We may have taken some things for granted.

“This year, we’ve done a great job of not skipping steps and respecting every game, every day, trying to get better – as cliche as that sounds.”