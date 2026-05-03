DeVaux first female trainer to win Run for the Roses

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Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, kissing the Kentucky Derby trophy after she becomes the first female trainer to claim the Grade 1 feature.

– Golden Tempo stormed from the very back of the pack to triumph in the 152nd Kentucky Derby (2,000m) at Churchill Downs on May 2, giving trainer Cherie DeVaux a landmark victory as the first woman to saddle the winner of America’s most famous horse race.

Sent off at 24-1, the Curlin colt broke slowly in the Grade 1 feature under Jose Ortiz and trailed the 18-horse field.

He then threaded through traffic and unleashed a late charge from the outside to claim the “Run for the Roses” by a neck on a brisk day in Louisville.

Renegade, the co-favourite ridden by Ortiz’s brother Irad Ortiz Jr, finished second, while 70-1 longshot Ocelli (Tyler Gaffalione) finished third in front of a crowd of 150,415.

DeVaux, nearly speechless after making history, said she hoped the victory would resonate beyond racing.

“I don’t even have any words right now,” she said. “I’m glad that I could be a representative of all women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to.

“I’m just so happy for Golden Tempo and Jose, who did a masterful job at getting him there because he was so far out of it. He has had so much faith in this horse.”

DeVaux said she did not panic when Golden Tempo was well back early, saying she was confident her three-year-old bay colt could close.

“That’s how he runs,” she said. “So it’s not like we really did anything different than he hadn’t done in his previous starts.

“And about the 3/16 pole, I thought we’re probably going to win this. I kind of blacked out after that (laughs).”

Ortiz, who won the Kentucky Derby for the first time, had to run down his older brother Irad in the stretch after Renegade also launched a late bid, following early traffic from the rails.

“It’s a dream come true. This is the biggest race in the world for me. I’m blessed,” he said.

Ortiz became emotional as he reflected on winning with his parents in attendance.

“I get to ride it almost every year but to get to win it with my mum and my dad here, it’s very special,” he said as tears began to stream down his face.

“I just wish my grandpa was here but I know he is looking down from heaven and is happy to see me achieve my life’s goal.”

Ortiz said his brother should take pride in the Todd Pletcher-trained Renegade’s fighting second despite the defeat.

“I know it is his dream as well, but it happened that way and I think he should be happy,” he said.

“His horse ran a very good race, it’s a very nice horse. But it was my day, Golden Tempo’s day and I’m happy for Cherie and for the ownership.”

The victory capped a memorable weekend for Ortiz, who also won the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks (1,800m) aboard the Chad Brown-trained Always a Runner on May 1.

“To get the double is very hard,” he said, after becoming the ninth rider to win both races in the same year.

“They were joking inside the (jockey) room today that 10 guys had done it, it’s not impossible. I’m just very happy.”

The Kentucky Derby is the opening leg of the US Triple Crown.

The Grade 1 Preakness Stakes (1,900m) is next up at Laurel Park on May 16, before the series concludes with the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes (2,000m) at Saratoga on June 6. REUTERS