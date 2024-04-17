Designer Berluti reveals opening ceremony tuxedo for French athletes

Apr 17, 2024, 06:05 PM
Apr 17, 2024, 05:55 PM

PARIS - LVMH-owned menswear brand Berluti unveiled navy wool suits with coloured silk lapels for France's Olympic athletes' opening ceremony outfits on Tuesday.

LVMH, a sponsor of the Paris 2024 games, said the "tuxedo-inspired outfit" reflected Berluti's identity, using "noble materials and patina effects" for an elegant, French look.

The jacket lapels have a red and blue motif inspired by the French flag and the brand's signature colour-infused patina leather shoes. The women's jackets have cut-away sleeves.

Berluti was founded in Paris in 1895 by a young Italian shoemaker. The French athletes will also wear Berluti trainers or leather loafers. REUTERS

