Desi Master has made headway at trackwork

Flaming Rabbit also turns heads on Sungai Besi mornings as he goes for two on the trot

Desi Master (Bernardo Pinheiro) at one of his six second placings when runner-up to Griffin (Aify Yahaya) in a Class 5B race over 1,275m in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 17. The Vadamos seven-year-old is overdue for a win if his form on the training track is anything to go by.

Nov 27 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



With a nice, thick book of eight rides from the 11 races to be run off at the Selangor Turf Club on Nov 30, jockey Andre da Silva will be a busy man.

Not that he is complaining.

Right now, Malaysia’s leading hoop should be well aware that the bulk of those rides represent winning chances.

But there is nothing wrong in being doubly sure.

And, it was probably with that in mind that trainers Winson Cheng Han Yong and Lawson Moy – who prepare two of da Silva’s rides – sent their gallopers out for work on the training track on the morning of Nov 26.

From Cheng’s yard, Flaming Rabbit, who is down to contest Race 4 looked sharp when running the 600m in 38.7sec. That, after loosening up those muscles with some cantering.

But the one who was truly impressive was the Moy-trained Desi Master who, with 10 others, will close proceedings.

The Vadamos seven-year-old ran the 600m in 38.4sec and, if anything, the gallop should have trimmed off the rough edges.

Anyway, to make doubly sure that Desi Master’s mind was on the job, Moy did, on the morning of Nov 27, send him out for some more cantering. He is ready as can be.

If there was a vote for a horse who deserved better, Desi Master would probably get a fair share of ayes.

Formerly from Macau where he won three races, he has been unable to break through for a Malaysian win. But it has not been for a lack of trying.

On the contrary. Six times, when carrying support, Desi Master had to play second fiddle. The most recent was on Sept 14 when, ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, he ran second to Give Me Five.

Yes, it has been a frustrating time for Moy. But he seems to have found a winnable race for this New Zealand-bred and he should be quietly confident that, come Nov 30, Desi Master could break through for a first Malaysian win.

As for da Silva’s other winning hope, Flaming Rabbit, he will be looking to make it back-to-back victories and, right now, there is little to suggest that it cannot be done.

Unlike Desi Master, Flaming Rabbit is a young Turn Me Loose four-year-old whose only claim to fame has been that win at his fourth race start in Malaysia. It came at the Perak Turf Club on Nov 9.

But there is nothing to suggest he is not holding that winning form. Or that he is adverse to the track at Sungai Besi.

Indeed, Cheng will be keen to produce an encore from this New Zealand-bred youngster.

Flashback to that win at Ipoh, Flaming Rabbit was sent off as a short-priced favourite who, as we now know, never gave his backers any anxious moments.

Sure, he was knocked off-stride momentarily just after the start. But he held down third spot until the furlong marker when he burst through and drew away to win by 5½ lengths.

The 1,200m is the same distance he will have to negotiate on Nov 30.

It would not be hard to imagine da Silva was fully aware of that fact when he decided not to give up that last-start winning seat.

Coupled with that good piece of work on the morning of Nov 26, the Brazilian jockey’s decision to stick with the “Rabbit” must be seen as another positive pointer and a thumbs-up to the colt’s chances.

Also from the morning work on Nov 26, Cheng seems to have another good one in the form of Thousand Mile Eye.

Now a seven-year-old, he will face the starter in Race 8. In preparation for that 1,500m contest, Cheng sent him out for a training sprint over the 600m which he covered in a breezy 38.2sec.

While Thousand Mile Eye has won twice in Malaysia – both wins being at Sungai Besi – his last victory was way back in July of 2024.

It has been a long time waiting, but he did show signs of a return to form when running fourth to Sousui in a 1,400m race on Oct 25.

That day, under Troy See, the handsome chestnut came from last at the 800m mark to flash home fourth.

Expect improvement from the son of Belardo and, with See retaining the ride, Thousand Mile Eye should run another bold race.