Derby all Stormy Grove’s

Race 1 (1,600M)

1 Robot Star has trialled well since his second behind Blazing Wukong, a solid first try at the mile given he raced on pace in a run that did not favour his pattern. A good run in transit looks on offer from barrier 7 and he can bounce back to winning form.

8 Mega Mastermind can roll forward in a race that does not look strong for early speed, and his last-start third behind The Golden Knight was a step in the right direction for the three-year-old.

3 Forza Toro comes off back-to-back thirds. The switch to Hugh Bowman is a notable change as he looks to break through.

6 Flying Boom broke through over the mile last time and draws well to get a similar run again.

Race 2 (1,200M)

1 Baby Sakura could not have started his career any better, scoring comfortably by more than a length despite jumping from barrier 11. A good trial since shows he has come on for that run, and barrier 2 gives him a far easier task this time even under top weight.

7 Daily Acclaim ran well on debut, settling back after a fair start before running on strongly to fourth against the race shape. He can take improvement from the experience second-up.

9 Prestige Hall comes off back-to-back seconds from wide draws. A mid-draw should see him positioned closer in the run.

2 Spicy Standard resumes after being off the scene since September, having been withdrawn from an intended October run due to an irregular heart rhythm. His trials have been sound and the form around him reads well.

Race 3 (1,200M)

9 Circuit Champion steps up in grade chasing back-to-back wins and has kept ticking over well, winning a trial between runs against decent opposition. His early speed should see him settle on the pace and give himself every chance to win again.

6 Lifeline Express gets back and needs the breaks, but he has been knocking on the door through three straight placings and a win this season looks close.

4 City Gold Banner won impressively on debut, then missed the start second-up and was forced to settle back before running on to seventh. Third-up and up to 1,200m looks good timing, and barrier 2 sets him up for a much better run.

10 Refusetobeenglish finally gets a kinder draw after a series of awkward gates and encouraging runs at Happy Valley, where the race often did not unfold for him. The low gate gives his map a clear upgrade this time.

Race 4 (1,200M)

2 Goldentronicmighty was not disgraced in stronger races in Class 3 recently, but slotting back into Class 4 gives his chances a boost. A good lead-in trial suggests he is ready to run well back at this level.

3 Gold Patch won smartly on debut over 1,000m and was well backed to repeat the dose second-up when stepping to 1,200m, but he raced greenly in the straight and ran third. The experience will do him good and he can improve again, although barrier 13 makes a tricky map.

5 Happy Shooter brings solid form after running second to Conrad Patch last time. Barrier 3 sets him up to be right in the finish.

4 Master Lucky ran a promising second from a wide draw at his first try over 1,200m last start and, while barrier 10 is not ideal, it is workable in a race like this.

Race 5 (1,400M)

12 Absolute Honour is a stable switcher to note, now with Frankie Lor and winning a recent trial well. Zac Purton takes the ride, barrier 3 gives him every chance to land well in running, and his form before the transfer already hinted a win was not far away.

7 Gallant Design is better placed from a kinder draw than last time, when he was at the tail in a slow run 1,200m, with the form around him from that race standing up since. He has trialled well for the step-up in trip.

3 Conrad Patch is a three-year-old on the up after winning at start three. 1,400m is the new question, while barrier 11 likely forces quieter tactics, which can still work if the tempo unfolds as it reads.

2 All Round Winner has improved since the blinkers went on three runs ago, and the drop in grade is another positive.

Race 6 (1,200M)

4 Hot Delight is a proper talent on the rise after making it two from two last time, and this time in 2027 he could be seriously in Classic Series conversations. The ratings climb comes quickly for these progressive types, but staying in Class 3 keeps him well placed for now before Class 2 tests arrive against older, more seasoned opposition.

3 Cool Boy is three from four and continues to do what is asked. A good trial since completing the hat-trick suggests his form remains intact.

2 Mickley has found his groove since dropping back to 1,200m, settling back off the speed and finishing off strongly.

10 Matzden looks better suited ridden with more patience after being used early over 1,400m last time and tiring late. His earlier 1,200m runs were the better guide.

Race 7 (2,000M) THE BMW HONG KONG DERBY 2026

3 Stormy Grove stamped himself as the one to beat with a Classic Cup win that was all strength, sweeping into the race and sustaining his run to the line. His pattern remains the same: Settle back, let the race unfold, then produce the late surge.

5 Invincible Ibis has had a faultless preparation, improving with each run. His map looks ideal from barrier 3 and he is ready to peak on grand final day.

2 Numbers is the likely leader on paper and the chance to control matters adds to the intrigue of the speed map. His Classic Cup fourth had merit given the early pressure.

1 Little Paradise had plenty go wrong in the Classic Cup after claiming the Classic Mile impressively, missing the start and enduring a messy trip before getting into the race late. From barrier 10, he will unleash late.

Race 8 (1,800M)

11 Enthralled gets a much kinder draw after three straight runs from wide gates. Two trials in quick succession have been encouraging and, in a wide-open race, he appeals as a lesser fancied chance.

6 Smart Avenue looks close to another win and his best efforts come when ridden with patience. A steady tempo does place a premium on timing, but his turn of foot still makes him dangerous.

4 Aerodynamics has been edging towards a first Hong Kong win and he can put himself in the race despite barrier 10. He will use his early speed to find a spot on pace in a race that looks devoid of speed.

10 Packing Fighter caught the eye at a sharp recent trial. Will improve on race day after four local runs where his form has been building.

Race 9 (1,400M)

5 Amazing Partners has gone two from two since stepping up to 1,400m and the weight relief in the class rise keeps him right on track for the hat-trick. Barrier 3 sets him up to land the gun run.

2 Super Express has had two chances to win again from better draws than 11. Tactics did not help, yet he has finished runner-up both times. He can win again.

12 Turin Champions has one win and two seconds from five starts. He will like the drop in the weights after carrying top weight last time and never seeing clear running.

9 Aerovolanic keeps Purton after their two-length Class 4 win from barrier 11. On the class rise, he maps to get his chance from barrier 4.

Race 10 (1,400M)

10 Infinite Resolve drops back in trip after taking on the Classic Cup over 1,800m. His ninth had merit, producing a quick dash before peaking on his run. The return to 1,400m looks the key to bringing his turn of foot into play.

13 Winning Ovation resumed in fine order off a lengthy break, leading throughout to win going away over Super Express. This is a stiffer test, but the manner of that win suggests a four-year-old with plenty still ahead of him.

11 Steps Ahead has been freshened since his last run and has trialled well for the return. Three placings from six starts, all without being beaten far, reads as reliable form.

12 Six Pack rises in class but drops 20lb (9kg) in the weights. That sort of relief can prove decisive in a race like this.