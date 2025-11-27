Depleted Springboks make eight changes for Wales test

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Africa have made eight changes to their starting XV for the one-off test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday after losing 12 players to their clubs with the fixture falling outside the international window.

The Springboks and Wales have announced depleted teams for the clash in which scrumhalf Cobus Reinach should earn his 50th cap off the bench.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was able to retain seven players from the side that defeated Ireland 24-13 in Dublin last weekend as he looks for a clean sweep of five wins on their European tour.

Mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues at flyhalf with Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok back at their clubs, while Morne van den Berg gets a run at scrumhalf with Reinach among the replacements.

Andre Esterhuizen, who has spent most of the tour playing as a flanker, returns to his usual inside centre position alongside Damian de Allende.

Siya Kolisi will captain the side from flanker in a loose-forward trio with Franco Mostert and number eight Jasper Wiese.

Jean Kleyn and Ruan Nortje are the lock pairing, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar has props Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw either side of him.

Erasmus has opted for a 7-1 split between forwards and backs on the bench, something he has not tried in some time.

"The composition of the bench was a combination of the availability of players we had for this match, but also given how well our pack has performed this season, and we believe it will be a key area of the match on Saturday," Erasmus said.

"We’ve used a total of 49 players in test matches this season, which is a testament to the depth we have been developing with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup."

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Ethan Hooker, 13-Damian de Allende, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Canan Moodie, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Morne van den Berg, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Jean Kleyn, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Zachary Porthen, 18-Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Ben-Jason Dixon, 22-Kwagga Smith, 23-Cobus Reinach. REUTERS