Denmark’s Anders Antonsen wins badminton Thailand Open title

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Denmark's Anders Antonsen playing a shot against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during their men's singles final at the Thailand Open on May 17.

BANGKOK – Denmark’s Anders Antonsen won the badminton men’s singles final of the Thailand Open on May 17, getting his revenge against home favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn who defeated the Dane in the 2025 final.

The world No. 3 won 9-21, 24-22, 21-18 in 1 hour 37 minutes for his first title of 2026.

The 29-year-old Dane entered the final after world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China withdrew from their semi-final with reasons unknown.

Antonsen admitted he got a “little bit lucky” with Shi pulling out, calling the Chinese athlete “a very difficult opponent”.

But the noise of the crowd at the Nmibutr Stadium in Bangkok and trying to find his grip powder in his bag during the final match had affected Antonsen’s focus.

“My mind was everywhere else but on the match. But suddenly I was leading 5-0 and I was like, ‘oh wow, OK, I have a chance now,’” he said.

World No. 2 Kunlavut called it a “very tough match”. The 25-year-old added that Antonsen had “come to attack first” and his height allowed him to “control anything in the court”.

In the women’s singles final, world-ranked No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated China’s Chen Yufei, who is ranked fourth.

Yamaguchi, who had also beaten Chen in the 2025 world championship final, won 21-14, 21-18 in 39 minutes.

“This year I did not make another final so this result is very important for me,” the Japanese said after clinching her first title of 2026.

“As the game progressed, I felt that Chen Yufei was attacking more so rather than being nervous, I tried to stay calm and play my own game.”

In the women’s doubles final, China’s Bao Lijing and Cao Zihan came out on top over Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan.

Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin triumphed in the men’s doubles over Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after back-and-forth match points.

In mixed doubles, Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark beat China’s Zhu Yijun and Li Qian 21-17, 21-15. AFP