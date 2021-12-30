Den of thieves could pinch this

With most horses entered for Sunday's action having had their final gallops, yesterday morning was relatively quiet on the northern front.

However, there were some gallops at Kranji and one that stirred up the morning was Den Of Thieves, never one to disappoint.

Down to contest the final race on the weekend, he was in his element, running the 600m in an easy 41.1sec.

Sure, it was not a record-breaking run. But sometimes, the mildest of stretch-outs is enough to add the gloss to all the work put in by the trainer.

And the man whose job it is to turn Den Of Thieves into a running machine is Tim Fitzsimmons.

The young trainer, who had a fantastic season saddling 33 winners, has got a compact yard and he looks ready to make the most of the 2022 season.

Indeed, Den Of Thieves was his last winner. Fitzsimmons sent him into battle on the last day of the 2021 season looking as hard as a brick.

And he ran his heart out, leading his rivals and then holding them off to win by a head.

The margin was narrow but it was a solid victory. No bustle. No blather.

After four mediocre runs, Fitzsimmons had turned a sow's ear into a silk purse.

That day, Den Of Thieves rewarded his backers with a nice payout of $53 on the win.

Come Sunday, don't expect anything as juicy as that. Den Of Thieves will have plenty of fans who believe he can defy promotion to Class 4.

You had better believe that. After all, his preparation for this, his sixth race start, has been solid.