Demanding Antoine Dupont set to fire France in Ireland opener

PARIS – France coach Fabien Galthie expects returning talismanic captain Antoine Dupont to spark defending champions France to a higher level in their Six Nations opener against injury-hit Ireland on Feb 5.

The 29-year-old scrum-half will be making his first appearance for Les Bleus in 11 months following a cruciate knee ligament injury against the Irish in last season’s tournament.

Although France still romped to victory in Dublin once their talisman went off, and sealed the Six Nations title the following week at home to Scotland, Dupont was sorely missed during an uninspired autumn campaign.

France were humbled 32-17 at home by 14-man South Africa before labouring to beat both Fiji and Australia.

“Antoine Dupont is a plus, that’s for sure. He’s a plus in many areas, but that means more demands to work harder to match his ambitions – and that’s why he’s our captain,” Galthie said ahead of the clash at the Stade de France.

“It means harder work collectively for the players around him, more commitment asked of the team to follow his captaincy and what he imposes on the team, both strategically and in terms of the intensity put on the opposition.”

One demand that both Dupont and Galthie will have is that the team improves its discipline, particularly when it comes to offsides.

“The figures showed that we were the most indisciplined team (in the autumn), the most penalised for offside,” said Galthie, adding that the coaching staff had focused heavily on that area.

“That was something that needed a lot of commitment from the players because they also had to change the way they tackle. And during these last 10 days, physically as well as psychologically, they really showed up!”

While the offside line may be a concern for France, the set-piece will have some Ireland fans worrying, given the spate of injuries in their front row.

With Tadgh Furlong, Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle all unavailable, Ireland coach Andy Farrell has turned to Thomas Clarkson and Jeremy Loughman at prop.

But he has faith in their ability to compete against France’s “very strong pack”.

Clarkson, 25, has “been in and around the group now for a couple of years... but you can see him finding his feet at this level”, said Farrell, who also called him up as front row cover during the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia last summer.

“Jez (Loughman) has all the attributes to be a fantastic loosehead at this level and he’s been fighting hard to get back into this squad and here’s his chance.

“So we’re looking forward to seeing those two lads go for it.”

Despite Ireland’s “prop crisis”, former front-rower Mike Ross told AFP that France’s pack hold no fears for the Irish, who were crushed in the scrum by South Africa in November.

“South Africa are head and shoulders above all the sides in the world (in the scrum),” he said.

“France don’t have the same firepower, so Ireland’s scrum should be fine. It’s the back three that worry me more with Dupont running the show. (Louis) Bielle-Biarrey burns you for pace.”

And sure enough, even without France’s record try-scorer Damian Penaud, who has been dropped from the squad in favour of Pau’s Theo Attissogbe, Farrell is wary of France’s “razzle-dazzle” three-quarters.

“We all know that they’re a world-class side, certainly at home, so world-class sides tend to have an all-court game,” he said. “But we’ve got to relish that, and we’ve got to make sure that we impose our game on top of them and hopefully disrupt them.”

That was something Ireland managed two years ago with a shock 38-17 victory in Marseille, before France turned the tables last year in Dublin running out 42-27 victors.

These two sides have won the last four Six Nations tournaments between them and there is a good chance that will become five by the time March is out. AFP







