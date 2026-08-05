Delhi eyes World Championship redemption with no more bird droppings, stray animals

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Players in action during the India Open at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Jan 14.

After bird droppings, stray animals and air-quality concerns overshadowed badminton’s India Open in New Delhi earlier in 2026, organisers of the flagship World Championships said on Aug 4 the city was ready to deliver a smoother spectacle.

The Aug 17-23 tournament will be at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with the draw taking place on Aug 5 . The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and local organisers, Badminton Association of India (BAI), said preparations were on track.

“Following the India Open in January, BAI acted swiftly to address feedback relating to venue cleanliness and environmental conditions,” BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund told Reuters in a statement.

New Delhi regularly ranks among the world’s most polluted capitals during winter, with poor air quality a recurring concern for international sporting events.

The January India Open drew criticism after Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew said he struggled to breathe and wore a mask outside his hotel room, while Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt described conditions as “unhealthy”.

Loh’s match against India’s H.S. Prannoy was also halted twice after birds fouled the court, while Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon complained of cold conditions and South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk posted on social media that a monkey entered the training venue.

Lund said August’s monsoon weather typically brought better air quality than January, while the venue roof had been inspected and waterproofed where required, the air-conditioning system tested and lighting upgrades were being installed.

“The challenges experienced at the India Open are not unique to any one host nation... BWF is satisfied that appropriate measures have been implemented ahead of the championships,” he said.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra said organisers had strengthened animal-control measures with a triple-door entry system, round-the-clock security, sealed access points and coordination with local authorities to relocate stray animals.

“We are confident that the event will offer nothing less than a seamless, world-class spectacle for players, officials and fans alike,” Mishra said.

The tournament will feature China’s defending men’s champion Shi Yuqi and women’s title holder Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while twice Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge in the women’s singles on home soil. REUTERS