Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team

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LONDON, June 26 - Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan is returning to British Cycling as a sports director to help prepare the road team for the 2028 Olympics.

The 37-year-old Deignan, regarded as one of the best British female riders of all time, retired last year after announcing she was pregnant with her third child.

She will work closely with Matt Brammeier, the road cycling lead at British Cycling.

"Bringing Lizzie into the team is a real coup. Having only recently retired from the bunch, she has so much insight and knowledge into both GB's riders and the opposition," Brammeier said. "Lizzie is a true legend of the sport and has directly inspired some of our future stars to want to follow in her footsteps, so to be working alongside her will be a real joy."

Deignan said she was excited to take on the role and that Britain was one of the strongest road cycling nations in the world.

"It's been over 10 years since my world title so it's time for us to step into our potential and deliver more rainbow jerseys!" she said.

Britain won one medal in the road events at the Paris Olympics, with Anna Henderson taking silver in the road time trial. REUTERS