Defiant Loh Kean Yew through to Singapore Badminton Open round of 16

SINGAPORE – Down 17-12 and playing with the draught, Loh Kean Yew could have gone with the flow and conserved energy for a decider in the first round of the Singapore Badminton Open on Wednesday.

But backed by a 5,000-strong partisan home crowd at the Indoor Stadium, the world No. 5 refused to throw in the towel, defiantly claiming nine out of the next 11 points to beat Hong Kong’s 14th-ranked Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19, 21-19.

Loh will take on world No. 35 Frenchman Christo Popov in the men’s singles round of 16 on Thursday.

He said: “I heard the fans loud and clear today, and it felt amazing. I will need to take one match at a time but hopefully, I’ll be able to play more matches in front of fellow Singaporeans this week.”

Perhaps the fresher of the two as he had skipped last week’s Thailand Open to prepare for this event while Lee reached the final in Bangkok, Loh managed to play with more zip and variation to take the first game.

In a match where both players also defended well, Loh felt the key to his win, other than his never-say-die attitude, was his net game. He explained: “The draught was quite strong and the shuttle was moving quite fast today.

“As we are both attacking players, it would be hard to defend if either of us play a lot of lifts to the opponent. As such, we had to focus more on net play to stop the opponent’s attack.”