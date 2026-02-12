Defending champion Forever Young is the one to beat

RACE 9 (1,800m)

(1) BANISHING is a reliable nine-time winner who posted a rare disappointing display when sixth of 13 in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup (1,800m) at Gulfstream on Jan 24. This race might come a little too soon for this deep closer.

(2) BISHOPS BAY is a prolific horse with nine wins from 13 starts. Purchased by leading local owners in November and won the Grade 2 Cigar Mile (1,600m) to prepare for this target. All of his form has come over a mile, but this trip should be fine. Should be on the lead.

(3) FOREVER YOUNG is one of the best horses in the world on official rankings. Followed his first Group 1 success in the Tokyo Daishoten (2,000m) in December 2024 with victory in this race 12 months ago. Subsequently placed in the 2025 Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m) before landing the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic (2,000m) in November. Should be tough to beat.

(4) HAQEET is a leading local performer who finished sixth of 16 in the 2025 Listed Tuwaiq Cup (1,800m). Campaigned over longer distances since, and won the Listed King Saud bin Abdulaziz Cup (2,000m) in December. Should not be discounted on a track he loves.

(5) LUXOR CAFE has five wins from 10 starts and took his form to a new level when he landed the Group 3 Musashino Stakes (1,600m) at Tokyo in November. Disappointing in the Group 1 Champions Cup (1,800m) at Chukyo last time and now has something to prove. Comes from off the pace.

(6) MHALLY is a smart miler who caused a shock by winning the Group 3 The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (1,800m), the local Saudi Cup qualifier, in January. Most of his form has come over shorter trips and he can sometimes be a weak finisher, but he warrants respect.

(7) NEVADA BEACH is a Grade 1 Goodwood Stakes (1,800m) winner at Santa Anita in September, but he failed to show up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November when only seventh. Solid form in lower-grade stakes races since and might have more to come.

(8) NYSOS has seven wins from eight starts and is a leading light for US racing. Won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1,600m) in emphatic fashion in November before outbattling Nevada Beach at Santa Anita in December. Should go close in what has been his seasonal target.

(9) RATTLE N ROLL came from near last to fast to win The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in 2025, before finishing fifth in this race behind Forever Young. Has warmed up for this renewal with a good Listed win at Oaklawn and he cannot be dismissed for place purposes.

(10) STAR OF WONDER is a US import who is unbeaten in two local outings for leading connections. Extremely strong at the finish over 1,600m in the Listed King Faisal Cup (1,600m) in December and should have more to come.

(11) SUNRISE ZIPANGU is a consistent performer in Japan but winless in seven Group 1 starts and tends to get too far back in his races, as proven when fifth of 16 in the Grade 1 Arima Kinen (2,500m) last time at Nakayama.

(12) THUNDERSQUALL’s all six career victories have come over 2,000m, which includes an impressive win in Listed grade on Jan 30. Fourth in the local trial for this event and may come up short against better opposition.

(13) TUMBARUMBA is a gutsy type who finished second in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) at Meydan on his second start for trainer Hamad Al Jehani in January. Course and distance should prove no issue, but it remains to be seen if he is capable of mixing it with the market protagonists.

(14) AMEERAT ALZAMAAN is undoubtedly the best local filly in training and she proved her talent when second behind Mhally in The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The trip and track suit, but she will need further progression to compete.

Comments courtesy of Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia