Decathlon Orchard opens its doors to eager customers

SINGAPORE - When Norhayati Md Yunos could not fall asleep on Friday night (Sept 11), she decided to take the train to The Centrepoint early in anticipation of Decathlon Orchard's official opening.

Little did she know that she would end up being the first person in the queue when she arrived at 7am.

The medical worker said: "I couldn't sleep at all so I just thought that I'd make my way down because sometimes Singaporeans can queue for more than two hours.

"I didn't expect to be the first one."

The 36-year-old had planned to go to the store to get yoga apparel such as moisture-wicking shirts and pants.

She explained: "I prefer the experience of going to a physical brick-and-mortar shop because I can check the merchandise and see it for myself. I'm not big on online shopping."

Other eager shoppers started to trickle in at about 8.30am and within an hour, a queue of over 50 people had formed outside the store's main door on the ground level.

Lined up in two rows, staff donning blue-and-white Decathlon tops cheered and welcomed the outlet's first customers as they streamed into the store when it opened its doors at 10am.

Each customer was given a complimentary bag.

Among the shoppers was sales director Dan McQueen, who was curious to see what the new store had to offer. The 50-year-old said: "I like the layout of the shop, it's spacious and it has a nice feel about it."

Trader Jerico Quek visited the store to look for a bicycle for his six-year-old daughter.

Being able to test the bikes in store was one of the reasons why he chose to go to Decathlon.

Although the Orchard outlet did not have the bicycle they wanted, Quek, 39, said: "We have to get the right fit for her so we can't buy the bike online. The prices of the bikes are also reasonable.

"Decathlon is a place where you can get sporting gear, attire, everything. It's the place where you come to get sporting gear."

Decathlon Orchard is Decathlon Singapore's fifth experience store.