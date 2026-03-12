Debut winner Marchland can double up

Race 1 (1,200m)

A competitive race as they are open to vast improvement at this stage of their careers.

(2) MASTER MTOTO was slow away on debut but did make plenty of ground to get up and win a good race. With further improvement likely, he can follow up.

Trainer Alan Greeff sends out winners (3) US RANGER and (1) FIRST OFFICER. First Officer won on the Polytrack on debut. It may be worth noting stable jockey Richard Fourie rides US Ranger. This colt was narrowly beaten on debut but did beat a subsequent winner last time out and would not be a surprise winner.

Stable companions (4) FYFIELD LEGEND and (8) THE JUDGE, representing Kelly Mitchley, have both yet to win a race but are also not out of it.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Mostly moderate runners go to the post for this.

(12) ATLANTIC PEARL has been a model of consistency of late and she could keep going in a race of this nature.

(1) MAGNUS THE GOOD showed improvement on a soft track and with blinkers back on, can go one better.

(2) HERE COMES JOHNNY is threatening to win a race and must be respected.

(3) ALESIAN BEAU and (4) WARRIOR’S SWORD have not been beaten too far out of their ground in their recent starts and can earn some money.

(13) FONTE makes her local debut and could score.

(14) LADY MAJESTIC makes her debut, so keep an eye on the betting.

Race 3 (1,800m)

A tricky race as most are unproven over this distance.

(2) WISHES AND DREAMS impressed the only time she raced on the turf and stable jockey Fourie sticks with her.

(9) POTENZA looks a likely improver and could contest the finish.

Recent maiden winner (10) LEBOMBO GOLD is improving and can earn some money.

(1) ROYAL CITY GIRL does see this distance out but may be at her best on the Polytrack.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ZINOVI got caught out of his ground after an awkward start last time. He did run well to be third behind well-backed (5) LANCIAFIAMME. Zinovi did beat that rival over this course and distance on Jan 30, so there should not be too much between them.

(6) GUY GIBSON is not an easy horse to ride in that he does not seem to like winning. He is talented, though, and should be right there at the finish.

(4) GOLDEN PEACE has some ground to find with Zinovi and Lanciafiamme but can earn some money.

(9) CHEEKY LADDIE was not disgraced last time out but this is a tougher race.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) KENTUCKY LASSIE showed what she is capable of with a good maiden win. That was her first run on the turf and she won full of a running from a bad draw. She does, however, have to give weight to all her rivals.

(2) SUN SPECTACULAR is well drawn and clearly better than her last run would suggest.

(3) QONDANEKUKHANYENI showed improvement last time out and could be a threat.

(7) ROYAL MERMAID and (9) TORI’S GIRL are two of many more in with chances.

(5) ROCKIE BLUE is better than her last run and has Fourie aboard.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) CORAL CREEK has bounced back to form and gets a narrow vote to score.

(3) SMIDDYBURN has been kept to the Polytrack so far but shows potential and would not be a surprise winner.

(10) FLIGHT ENGINEER and (11) MR BELVEDERE are in good shape and clearly not out of it. (4) PYRO EDITION did not appear to like the Polytrack last time out after some pleasing wins but may need this run returning from a break.

(7) GLOBETONIC is better than what he showed last time out and is always capable of an upset.

Race 7 (1,200m)

A very interesting race.

(5) MARCHLAND was an impressive winner on debut and can follow up.

Greeff has won many of these races and has three runners for this year’s race.

Stable jockey Fourie rides the unraced (1) CHATTERBOX. She is a Canford Cliffs filly and keep an eye on the betting with her.

Rival trainer Dean Smith has the other four entrants incuding (3) ETERNAL SPIRIT and (7) ROCK UP who both ran well on debut.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A very open race.

As much as the budget will allow will be needed in all exotics for this race.

(11) RHYTHM is consistent and represents the Craig Zackey-Smith combination.

(15) GREEN PLANET and (10) NIGHTJAR are both making their local debuts and are capable of scoring.

(9) MUNCHKIN and (14) TEEREX are in good form and must be included in all bets.