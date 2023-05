LONDON – If the destination of the Premier League title now seems predictable, then Sunday sees a meeting of two teams who have most lifted this season’s entertainment values. Arsenal’s title challenge is not yet fully extinguished. Beating Brighton keeps them in position to seize on any unlikely Manchester City slip.

Brighton have their own work to do. That last week’s 5-1 defeat by Everton registered as a huge shock showed how far the south coast club have come.