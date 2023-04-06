David Moyes confident West Ham United board support him despite Newcastle United thrashing

LONDON – West Ham United manager David Moyes is in “no doubt” he still has the support of the club’s board despite Wednesday’s 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle United at home dragging them further into the Premier League relegation battle.

The majority of home fans left the stadium before the final whistle and those who remained booed loudly as the team recorded only two shots on target and made dreadful errors in defence, with Nayef Aguerd and Lukasz Fabianski particularly culpable.

“I would have left as well, but the players were working as hard as they could, their effort was fantastic,” Moyes said.

West Ham are 15th on 27 points, three places above the final relegation spot. Everton (16th), Nottingham Forest (17th) and Bournemouth (18th) are also on 27 points but have played a game more than Moyes’ side and have an inferior goal difference.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice with substitute Alexander Isak netting Newcastle’s other goal. Kurt Zouma had given the Hammers hope, scoring five minutes before half-time to go into the break 2-1 down.

But a minute after the restart, Wilson scored his second to essentially wrap up the tie.

He has now scored 12 goals in 13 appearances against West Ham and after a lean spell this season which cost him his England place, he suddenly looks back to his best.

“Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you’re going to score,” he said.

“I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement and show everyone I’m still here.”

Moyes, meanwhile, seemed confident that he was here to stay.

Asked whether he felt the board could consider making a managerial change, he said: “I’ve got no doubt they are behind me. I’m confident in the way we work and what they think.”

The former Manchester United boss took responsibility for the team’s defeat and acknowledged the mounting pressure on his role.

“I’m a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that,” he added.

“I really like my job here. I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I’m hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future.”

Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one game more.

“We weren’t at our very best but we were clinical today,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “It’s been a while since we’ve been like that.” REUTERS, AFP