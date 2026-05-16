Dave The King can reign again

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) VIBE CHECK won well in his KZN debut and can repeat the dose.

(6) KAZENOYONI won nicely on debut and the form has worked out well.

(7) ODE TO THE SEA can earn if running to his best.

(8) SCOTT’S BAR is a first-timer by Malmoos and a half-brother to a Hawwaam progeny who won on debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) SCOTS WAE HAE made a fine debut and, with improvement, can win this.

(1) STRONGER TOGETHER has run two good races. Can go close.

(3) THUNDER STAR ran well on debut before facing an exceptional horse and being beaten out of the park in a Grade 3 but he could earn.

(7) SO INDI made a fair debut and has a chance to improve.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(15) RAGS TO RICHES made a good debut and has a chance with improvement.

(3) WATER HYACINTH has been knocking on the door and has a lot of course experience.

(9) COME TOGETHER has run some fair races and could earn.

(11) CALIFORNIA DREAMER was not disgraced on debut and, with improvement, can earn.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(11) OCTOBER RUSH was a sales topper and, on breeding, can go close.

(10) PRITTI UNITED has fine form and will be in the shake-up.

(8) QUICKSMART has run well since arriving from the Cape and has a chance.

(2) LIGHT THE FIRE has the form to earn.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) DAVE THE KING goes for a third win on the trot in this race and his previous two wins were easy.

(2) ARISTOCRATIC is on the up and in his third run as a gelding can give cheek.

(5) IMPOSING has plenty of class and could earn.

(7) ZEITZ also has the class to take a place.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(2) GIMME THE TRUTH has improved with cheekpieces and can get into the winner’s enclosure this time.

(10) GOOD OMEN is knocking on the door. Should be right there.

(4) FULL MONTY has shown some improvement and can earn again.

(6) ANEMIE has shown glimpses of ability and can earn.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) CAPSAICIN has a lot of class and should relish this course and distance, although he does have a tough draw.

(6) KANAAL SKATER has a chance if finding his best form.

(7) THE SHEPHERD has his third run after a rest and has the ability to go close.

(10) OFFICER IN COMMAND is always capable of popping up.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) TAYLOR’S VERSION has won her first two starts at this track well and can make it a hat-trick.

(9) RED TAFFETY won impressively last time and has a chance of scoring a hat-trick too.

(2) SILVER SALUTE went close last time after winning her KZN debut and should be right there.

(3) PRETTY KARA should not be far off Red Taffety.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) FIERY ROSE has looked promising on the Highveld and has a chance in this line-up.

(2) TLADI MOTHWANA was outgunned last time in a Grade 3 but should go close back in ordinary company.

(4) TULIP FIELDS has a win and a good second in a Grade 3 at this course and should go close.

(5) QUERARI ROSE is capable of placing if producing her best.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(5) SUMMER WINTER has the form to be a contender.

(4) CALL OF THE KAROO should be in the shake up if producing her best.

(13) ARVERNI PRINCESS has fine gate speed and has a kick too, so has another chance.

(1) CELESTIAL DIAMOND was knocking on the door before a rest and can get away with it over this trip.