Daryz should come out tops

Arrow Eagle

[ο]A respectable sixth when a long-odds outsider in the 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m), then closing down the year with a personal best by winning a 3,100m Group 1 event at Saint-Cloud. Proven capable of some big shows off a break, but the drop in trip must be a concern at this elite level.

Aventure

After she quickened away from her rivals in a 2,400m Group 1 race last September, she became a big fancy in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. But she badly failed to deliver in Europe’s major race which she had finished second in 2024. Not to be ignored, having posted some top efforts after a break.

Azimpour

A Listed 2,000m Chantilly winner in 2025, but never threatened to win a Group 2 here in April. Has plenty to find on ratings and may play a role in ensuring an honest pace for stablemate Daryz.

Bright Picture

Facts and figures suggest that he has raised his game in 2026. It is to his credit that he won both starts – a Saint-Cloud Group 3 race and a ParisLongchamp Group 2 contest, both at 2,000m – despite racing too keenly each time. Can do even better if he relaxes early.

Cualificar

A Group 3 and Group 2 winner here last season. His narrow loss in third in a 2,000m ParisLongchamp Group 2 race in April would suggest that another very rewarding season is in store. A swift gallop would benefit this big strong colt.

Daryz

Loves this track, with his ParisLongchamp highlight being – of course – his thrilling victory over Minnie Hauk and 15 others in the 2025 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Drops back from that distance for his 2026 return and a decent pace would be a big help. Hard to beat if near his best.

First Look

Will have fitness on his side with two starts already in 2026. Both were positive efforts when not beaten far over 2,000m at Saint-Cloud in a Group 3 race and at ParisLongchamp in a Group 2 event. Leads or races prominently, tactics that are likely to be on the agenda.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club