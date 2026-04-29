Daryz impresses first-up in G1 Prix Ganay

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– 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz returned as a four-year-old in the €300,000 (S$448,000) Group 1 Prix Ganay (2,100m) and showed he had lost none of his talent by literally dominating the race at ParisLongchamp racecourse on April 26.

The champion galloper trained by Francis-Henri Graffard had not been seen on the track since Oct 5 when he won the prestigious Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but was the centre of attention in the first Group 1 race in France this season.

Ridden patiently by Mickael Barzalona, the Sea The Stars colt accelerated midway down the straight to easily defeat his rivals.

Daryz ($8) ultimately won by 3½ lengths over Bright Picture (Alexis Pouchin).

Bred and owned by the Aga Khan Studs, Daryz has recorded his second Group 1 victory.

Graffard said he will be set for the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV (1,850m) on May 21 next.

Previously known as Prix d’Ispahan, the feature has recently been renamed by France Galop in tribute to the significant contribution made to racing and breeding by His Highness the Aga Khan IV, who died in February 2025.

“Daryz has gained strength and maturity. Today we had the perfect race for his return,” he said.

“The pace wasn’t very strong, but he stayed responsive to Mickael’s instructions. In the straight, he built his acceleration well.

“When Bright Picture came to challenge him, his jockey asked him to go again, and he responded very well. Daryz has more power now and is more assertive in his behaviour.

“Since I’ve been training, Daryz is clearly one of the best horses I’ve been responsible for. I’m lucky to work with very good horses, but he is truly exceptional: well-bred, with a remarkable physique, especially a superb hindquarter. I’m really delighted.

“Looking ahead, the target is already set: the Prince of Wales’ Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Before that, he should run in an intermediate race, the Prix Aga Khan IV if everything goes well after today’s return.”

Barzalona also had nothing but praises for Daryz.

“All the work done at home paid off. Today, Daryz showed himself in excellent condition: relaxed, focused, never going too fast.”

FRANCE GALOP