Darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor to retire at end of 2024

Phil Taylor will retire from the sport at the end of next season's World Seniors Darts Tour. PHOTO: REUTERS
Phil Taylor is to retire at the end of next season's World Seniors Darts Tour, the record 16-time world champion said late on Monday.

The 63-year-old, nicknamed 'The Power', is widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, winning a record 85 major titles. He retired in 2018 but returned to play at the 2022 World Seniors Darts Championship.

"I'll always love performing to the best of my ability and I do still have that eye for it, but time waits for no man and I know now is the right time to step away and let someone else have a go," Taylor said on Instagram.

"It's been an unbelievable journey over the past 35 years and I've loved every minute of it." REUTERS

