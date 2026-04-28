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Darts-Greaves beats Smith 8-7 to become first woman to win a PDC ranking title

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Darts - World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London, Britain - December 19, 2025 Beau Greaves in action during her first round match against Daryl Gurney Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Darts - World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London, Britain - December 19, 2025 Beau Greaves in action during her first round match against Daryl Gurney Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

REUTERS

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April 27 - Beau Greaves became the first woman to win a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) ranking title when she beat Michael Smith 8-7 in the Players Championship 11 final in Milton Keynes on Monday.

The 22-year-old made a 142 checkout on double 11 in the deciding leg against the former world champion after beating Rob Cross and Gary Anderson, both also former world champions, 6-5 and 7-1 respectively to reach the final.

"Today I played really well. I'm so happy. I cannot even describe the way I feel," said the two-times Women's World Matchplay champion, whose nickname is 'Beau 'n' Arrow'.

"I don't know whether I just thought about being the first woman to win a title but it caught up with me, so I honestly cannot believe I took out that 142.

"I'm beating players I was watching growing up. I'm in disbelief. Now hopefully I can kick on and keep doing it, but it's an amazing feeling."

Greaves was already the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish on the ProTour. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.