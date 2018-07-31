Darts: Dartslive S'pore teams up with Republic Poly to promote activity as e-sport for youth

More than 300 students took part in the inaugural Youth Darts Festival, in a collaboration between Dartslive Singapore and Republic Polytechnic at the institution's premises in Woodlands last Saturday (July 28).

Participants could interact with and play against familiar faces in the local soft-tip darts scene such as Dartslive official player Leslie Lee and Dartslive support players Zuki Yap and Hedy Wong.

The event was part of Dartslive Singapore's larger goal of developing darts as an official e-sport among youth here.