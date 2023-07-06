Daria Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA

LONDON – Daria Kasatkina has expressed reservations about competing in any future WTA tournaments in Saudi Arabia, saying “not everything is about money”, amid reports the Gulf State may be set to plough huge amounts of cash into the sport.

Saudi Arabia has made massive investments in football, Formula One, boxing and golf in recent years and ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi said he had held discussions with its Public Investment Fund (PIF) on various projects.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said last week there were still “big issues” with Saudi Arabia as potential hosts for WTA events, though women’s world No. 6 Ons Jabeur said she would “100 per cent“ compete there if it benefited the players.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal, of using the PIF to engage in “sportwashing” in the face of heavy criticism of the country’s record on human rights.

Kasatkina, who came out as gay in 2022, said there were many issues concerning the country.

“Honestly, tough to talk about,” the Russian world No. 10 told reporters after reaching the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

“It’s easier for the men because they feel pretty good there. We don’t feel the same way. Money talks in our world right now. For me, I don’t think that everything is about the money.”

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios welcomed the news of the ATP’s discussions on investment from Saudi Arabia and said it would bring players the financial rewards they deserved.

Kasatkina did not share his stance.

“Also, as Nick Kyrgios said, he would be so happy to go there just for a big cheque. For me, money is not the No. 1 priority in this case.”

Jabeur welcomed reports of Saudi Arabian interest in tennis, saying on Tuesday the time was right for the Gulf country to invest in the sport.

“It’s a completely different situation than golf. If it benefits the player, I’m 100 per cent there. I hope in Saudi they’ll not just invest with the ATP, I hope with the WTA (too),” said the Tunisian, who will take on Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round of Wimbledon on Friday.

“I believe in Saudi they’re doing great giving women more rights,” 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur added.

“It’s time to change things... It’s now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA.

“I went to Saudi last year, and I was very impressed with the people there. I believe it could be a great idea to go there and play tournaments.

“Let’s see what the deal will be. I hope they’ll see us for players, not just an investment but to give us more benefits than what we’re having right now.”

Men’s world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz said he would have no doubts about competing in Saudi Arabia, while seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said tennis should not seek Saudi investment.

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said he would have to think twice about playing in the country after refusing in the past to participate in exhibition events there.

Meanwhile, a panel of sporting stars at Wimbledon have condemned the protests that held up two matches on Wednesday, saying they had sympathy with the environmental message but that campaigners should work with sporting events rather than disrupt them.

Three Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to two courts, sprinkling shiny confetti, in the latest incidence of invading the playing area at major televised sporting events.

Wimbledon has dubbed Thursday “Environment Day” and began it with a panel discussion hosted by former footballer-turned TV presenter Gary Lineker.

The hot topic was the protests and Briton Heather Watson, the only tennis player on the panel, said she had not spoken to any of the players involved but that it was uncomfortable to watch.

“I was thinking if I was playing on that court, I wonder how I would have felt?,” she said.

“You don’t know what somebody’s running on the court for, you fear for your safety. But it’s like ‘come let’s work as a team, collaborate’. It’s never going to be perfect, but at least we can try to work together.”

Suzann Pettersen, the Norwegian captain of Europe’s team for golf’s Solheim Cup, said: “I don’t really agree with the actions they take, but you can see why they do it – sport is a great platform to get their points across.”

Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, said there had been physical danger when protesters unfurled a banner across the track as athletes finished a 400 metres hurdles race in last week’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

“I don’t for one minute dismiss the sentiments behind that movement and other movements, I’m a libertarian, I will die in a ditch for people to express their views, but what I really would ask is that it is done in a respectful way, and there was a risk attached to what happened in Stockholm.

“Don’t think of us as competitors, think of us as potential collaborators and allow the amplification that our athletes and that sport can give to this,” he said. REUTERS