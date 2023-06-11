Daniela Holmqvist battles nerves to take lead into LPGA Classic final round

NEW YORK – Sweden’s Daniela Holmqvist made the most of “good nerves” to head into Sunday’s final round of the LPGA Classic with a one-stroke lead over South Korean Kim Hyo-joo after shooting a four-under 67 on Saturday.

Kim shot a 65 to close in on Holmqvist, who had carded a superb first-round 64 on Friday in the 54-hole event at Galloway, New Jersey. Holmqvist, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made seven birdies and three bogeys at the Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course.

The 35-year-old said she was somewhat anxious heading out as the overnight leader.

“It was nerves in a good way, because it’s a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in,” she added. “But it’s just trying to trust my own game and just what I’ve been working on for the last couple weeks, and it’s nice to see that it’s paying off.”

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai sits three shots off the lead after her 65 and then there are six players with four shots of Holmqvist. That pack includes China’s Liu Yan (70) and South Korean Jenny Shin (70) along with American Brianna Do (64) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (67).

Holmqvist said she could not afford to think too much about those hunting her down on Sunday. “Just try and stay in my own bubble and picture the flights and just fall in love with those and just try and execute as good as I can.”

The 2022 British Open champion Buhai birdied all three par-five holes and credited her strong recent form on her mindset.

“I’m just trying to go out there and play golf, not play for a score, do what I’ve been doing the last few weeks. It’s helping me play good golf – as long as I stay in the moment,” she said.

“Obviously, the par-fives are pretty gettable here. I’m an average hitter out here in terms of length, but today I could get up to like two of them. One played a lot more into the wind than normal, but I made a good up and down from about 75 metres.” AFP