Dancing his way to 3yo sprint

With the withdrawal of likely top pick Magnificent Gold in today's Class 5 race over the mile, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons may have to rely on just Dancing Light in the last race to keep him at the top this week.

The leading handler has made the last-start winner his best chance from a smallish team of seven, further cut back by the early scratching of Nate's Champion in Race 7.

Dancing Light's awkward alley in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,000m does not seem to deter Fitzsimmons either.

"He's my best chance of the day. He has held his form since he won impressively when going all the way at his last start," he said.

"I'm not worried about the wide barrier this time, as he has heaps of speed out of the barriers.

"Hopefully, he can lead if he is fast enough. If not, we can sit off Ablest Ascend."

It is well documented that Tivic Stable's two-time winner can be quite unruly, but Fitzsimmons said he was slowly mending his ways.

"He's still a horse you need to watch," he said.

"He still needs to be treated with kid gloves. But he's doing things the right way."

A win this afternoon will cement his place among a trio Fitzsimmons has tagged for the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on June 18, even if the turf still remains unconquered territory for the son of Street Boss.

"He's going for the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old races. He's shown better Polytrack form, but he's yet to race without earmuffs on grass," said Fitzsimmons.