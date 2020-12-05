Dancing Fighter ready to win again

RACE 1 (,1800M)

6 Double Take has proven to be a good galloper on the dirt, with a win four starts ago and a close second last start.

7 Crown Avenue is racing well and has drawn favourably.

9 Sweetly Baby won well first-up two starts ago on the dirt. He bears close watching.

3 London Luckystar is performing well. He should relish the step-up to 1,800m.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 Viva Council could take plenty of catching with apprentice Jerry Chau's 7lb (3.18kg) claim.

1 Regency Poet steps back to Class 5 which suits, as does Gate 3.

2 Sky Treasure has scored on the dirt. Although he has drawn awkwardly, he is a leading player.

8 Moneymore switches to the dirt after an impressive win on turf. But winning form is good form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Gold Comet is talented. It will not take him long to break through for his first Hong Kong win.

2 Golfman Star put in a career-best fourth last time. The inside gate and Alfred Chan's 7lb claim suit.

7 Joyful Moments is a veteran. The wide gate may just hinder his chances a bit. 9 War Lord has been inconsistent since his debut win. Nevertheless, he has drawn well and gets his chance under Joao Moreira.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

3 Dragon Commander is winless from 24 starts. But he has shown considerable improvement this term. Moreira will be aboard.

1 Bulb Elite has trialled well on the dirt. It would not shock to see him translate that form at the races.

9 Sacred Timing closed off nicely for a narrow defeat last time. He can make his presence felt again.

8 Ever Strong is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Soaring Tower won with authority on debut last time. The draw is slightly awkward but he remains in Class 4 which suits.

9 Vector has ability. He deserves forgiveness for his first-up 10th. He can finish strongly if ridden quieter.

2 Excellent Chariot clocked a slick 1min 8.67sec last time over the course and distance. He can win his way to Class 3.

10 Voyage Star is best ridden in front. He is a leading player and should cling on to some prize money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

4 Smoothies can prove hard to beat on his day. From the good gate with Chan's claim, he could get his chance tomorrow.

1 E Star was a strong winner in this grade last start. A repeat of that win would not surprise.

7 Chicken Dance has returned in sound order from a lengthy break due to injury. Watch the betting.

9 Igniting is open to improvement, following a tidy debut third.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

1 My Sugar has shown immaturity at times. But he has talent. The draw suits and it would not surprise to see him go one better.

2 Cheerful Days is another with a stack of ability. This could be his first win of a fruitful career.

5 Diamond Rhyme got off the mark last time. He can figure again.

11 Sun Of Makfi has improved and can surprise from the good draw.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 Dancing Fighter won his recent barrier trial very impressively. The three-time winner rates strongly for the red-hot trainer Caspar Fownes-Moreira combination.

12 Joyful Fortune's last-start second holds him in good stead, especially with Chau's claim.

5 Valiant Dream has been consistent without winning down the Sha Tin straight.

1 Cruising has to lug the big weight but was a winner two starts ago.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

14 Skyey Supreme can roll forward from Gate 2. He will take plenty of catching with next to no weight on his back.

9 Party Everyday will need a race run to suit, but he should be able to finish strongly.

1 Touch of Luck gets a welcome relief in grade. He is back in Class 3. He also gets the apprentice's claim and is a three-time winner on dirt.

2 Right Choice has ability. It is just a matter of using it to score.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Red Desert is a two-time winner over this course and distance in this grade. He is fitter after his first-up fourth.

1 Will Power is shooting for his third consecutive win. The only concern is the top weight.

12 Sunny Boy has drawn poorly but is a dirt specialist. He can roll forward and make his own luck.

4 Encore Boy is next best.