Dance Variety can double up for Habib

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) GODRIC GRYFFINDOR has run two great races in succession and top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride. If he does not need the run back after a small break, he will be hard to beat.

(6) THE CULLINAN ran a great race on debut. He should be right there in the finish second-up.

(7) ROYAL LIGHT was beaten just under nine lengths on debut in a strong maiden race. Watch him.

(1) ANOTHER HERO will love the extra 200m. He will be doing some good work late.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(12) VERCICAT ran well coming back from a small break and gelding last time. This is not the strongest race on paper, and if he has improved, he will be hard to beat.

(6) CRAZY LITTLE THING is much better than her recent start. Now that she is back sprinting at Kenilworth, she should return to her best form.

(2) EUGENIUS has run two nice races in succession. Even though he carries the top weight, he will go very close to winning.

(5) LIFELONG DANCE ran better last time. If she can build on that with a low weight, she could sneak into the quartet at a big price.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) BOOGIEFIED won a terrific race last time. From a neat draw, he should be competitive.

(1) KATSU finished like a train for second last time. From a neat draw, watch him closely as he will be running on strongly late.

(7) SONG TO THE MOON was unlucky at Fairview last time. If the speed is good early, he will be flying at them late.

(3) PAY THE PALACE drops one point in the ratings from his last run in the Grade 3 Variety Club Mile. On his best form, he can definitely win a race like this.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) SPANISH VERSE moved up like a winner in his last start on March 30. The blinkers have been fitted and he drops in trip to 1,600m. He will be very hard to beat.

(5) ZAGREB was a touch unlucky last time. If he stays the 1,600m trip, he will be competitive from a good draw.

(1) BIG DEAL should enjoy the step-up in trip. Fourie has been booked to ride and from a nice draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(11) BOURBON KING should have finished closer last time. If he gets some luck in the running from a wide draw, he will make the finish interesting.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(9) SPIRIT OF NICAL has run two nice races in succession. If she finds herself in a good position turning for home from a bad draw, she will be competitive.

(2) REDLIGHT LANE never runs a bad race. She steps up in trip and gets the 4kg off her back from the apprentice claim. She can exit the maiden ranks.

(8) UP IN FLAMES has been rested for 61 days. The blinkers have been fitted. If she bounces back to her best form, she has a big winning chance.

(4) MON PAPILLON was doing some good work late from an impossible position last time. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,500m. If she travels early, she could be the horse they all need to beat.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) DISTRICT MASTER should be on the speed from a good draw. If he gets away from the field at the right time, he will be hard to catch late.

(6) DEVIL A SAINT stayed on well to finish second last time. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go close to winning.

(4) GIVETHATMANABELLS has been rested for 145 days. If he does not need the run back, he will run a big race from a neat draw.

(7) CEDAR POINT stayed on for third last time. He is improving with every start, include him in all bets.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) DANCE VARIETY quickened up smartly to win last time. He was given two points for winning the Easter Sprint (1,100m). Jockey Calvin Habib knows him very well. He will be just off the speed early and be powering home late. If the gaps open at the right time, he can win again.

(11) KING REGENT was beaten only just over two lengths by Dance Variety. He will be running on strongly late, so keep a close eye on him at a big price.

(7) DEMANDING DAVE is improving at the rate of knots. He looks to be a serious sprinter in the making, so he will be right there in the finish again.

(6) SARDINIA BAY was just touched off late by Dance Variety in the Easter Sprint. He is very fast, and with a low weight on his back, he will try and get away from the field early.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) SHESGOTCLASS must have a big winning chance. She stayed on beautifully for second behind Symphony In White last time.

(2) OBJET D’ART found some traffic problems going through the last 400m, but he still managed to win easily last time. Although this is a big jump in class, he looks talented with lots of ability and can be flying at them late.

Ignore (9) FAST TRAIN’s last run. The drop in trip is key and he should bounce back to his best.

(4) GIVE IT LALDY needed his last run when third behind Objet D’Art. On his best form, he will be competitive.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) HAMPSTEAD HEATH’s last two runs with the blinkers have been excellent. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be running on nicely late. Include her in all bets.

(2) SEVEN NO TRUMP is better than her last run. The drop in trip to 1,200m is key and she should bounce back to her best form.

(13) CLAIR DE LUNE finished second to Hampstead Heath last time. If she brings that run to the track again, she will go close to winning.

(3) MARITZBURG MEMORY loves this track and trip. With some luck in the running, she could sneak into the places at a big price.