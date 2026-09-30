Rugby star Dallaglio to sell England World Cup winners’ medal

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Lawrence Dallaglio poses with a rugby ball and the Webb Ellis Cup in London in ahead of the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup.

LONDON – Former England star Lawrence Dallaglio is selling his 2003 Rugby World Cup winner’s medal after being declared bankrupt.

Dallaglio is auctioning off medals, trophies and caps from his glittering career following a costly divorce in 2025.

The 54-year-old shone for England during their run to glory at the World Cup 23 years ago, culminating in their 20-17 final victory against Australia in Sydney.

The World Cup medal is listed with an estimate of between £50,000 (S$84,518.25) and £80,000 by auctioneer Budds, with the whole collection having an estimated value of £180,000.

Budds lists 22 items in the Lawrence Dallaglio Collection, including a 2003 Six Nations winner’s medal, other medals from his successful club career with Wasps and a British and Irish Lions cap.

Earlier in 2026, former England captain Dallaglio spoke about his financial difficulties during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

“As a result of getting divorced, I was made bankrupt so I had some financial problems,” he said.

“I could have done things a lot better.”

Dallaglio said he needed therapy after his divorce and bankruptcy, which left him wallowing in “self pity”.

The auction will take place on Oct 13 in Northamptonshire. AFP