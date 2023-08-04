Dads’ influence behind Singapore’s two titles at South-east Asian junior squash meet

SINGAPORE – Two of Singapore’s young squash players, Naisha Singh and Jackrish Sashikumar, clinched gold medals at the inaugural South-east Asian Junior Individual Championship in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Naisha, 13, and Jackrish, 11, who won all their matches en route to their titles, also have something else in common – both their fathers were former players who have been motivational figures in their fledgling sporting journeys.

Naisha, whose dad is former Singapore champion Udai Singh, was unbeaten in four matches as she claimed the girls’ Under-15 crown by beating compatriot Taliah Cheong 11-4,11-2,11-1 in the final. Jacintha Han earned the bronze to ensure a clean sweep of the podium spots for the Republic.

Noting that it was “definitely not easy” winning those matches, Naisha said: “I’m just very proud that firstly, I made the team and as a national junior trainee, I’m just really proud and happy that I got the gold for my country.”

The Raffles Girls’ School student also credited her dad, saying: “I’m very glad to always have him by my side whenever I’m playing my matches and he has done a lot to shape my growth so that I can be who I am today.”

Singh had introduced the sport to Naisha and her twin brother Rehaan Singh, when they were both six years old. Rehaan, who was also at the meet, won a silver in the boys’ U-15 category.

While Singh declined to be interviewed, saying that his time had passed, he beamed with pride during the photo-taking session for his daughter, who was previously ranked second in Asia in the girls’ U-13 category.