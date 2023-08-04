Dads’ influence behind Singapore’s two titles at South-east Asian junior squash meet

SINGAPORE – Two of Singapore’s young squash players, Naisha Singh and Jackrish Sashikumar, clinched gold medals at the inaugural South-east Asian Junior Individual Championship in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Naisha, 13, and Jackrish, 11, who won all their matches en route to their titles, also have something else in common – both their fathers were former players who have been motivational figures in their fledgling sporting journeys.
Naisha, whose dad is former Singapore champion Udai Singh, was unbeaten in four matches as she claimed the girls’ Under-15 crown by beating compatriot Taliah Cheong 11-4,11-2,11-1 in the final. Jacintha Han earned the bronze to ensure a clean sweep of the podium spots for the Republic.
Noting that it was “definitely not easy” winning those matches, Naisha said: “I’m just very proud that firstly, I made the team and as a national junior trainee, I’m just really proud and happy that I got the gold for my country.”
The Raffles Girls’ School student also credited her dad, saying: “I’m very glad to always have him by my side whenever I’m playing my matches and he has done a lot to shape my growth so that I can be who I am today.”
Singh had introduced the sport to Naisha and her twin brother Rehaan Singh, when they were both six years old. Rehaan, who was also at the meet, won a silver in the boys’ U-15 category.
While Singh declined to be interviewed, saying that his time had passed, he beamed with pride during the photo-taking session for his daughter, who was previously ranked second in Asia in the girls’ U-13 category.
Just as Singh has been an integral figure in Naisha’s sporting pursuit, Sashikumar Ganapathy was also key to his son Jackrish’s squash achievements.
The Farrer Park Primary 6 pupil said he started playing squash four years ago as his dad wanted him to keep fit. He added: “My dad motivates me, always tries his best and never gives up on me.”
What started as a form of healthy lifestyle has now reaped tangible rewards in the shape of a gold medal, which Jackrish sealed in his first international competition after beating Malaysia’s Muhd Sharhan Saiful 11-7,11-5,11-6 for his fifth win in as many matches.
Sashikumar expressed joy at his son’s victory, adding: “He has worked very hard this year, with PSLE (coming), he has dedicated a lot of time to squash, training five to six times a week.
“As parents, our role is really just to support and to give him as many opportunities as possible.
“As an ex-squash player myself, there was an impetus to introduce him to the sport and he picked it up from there.”
Singapore Squash’s acting head coach Gurshan Singh believes that this is “just the beginning” for both Naisha and Jackrish. He said: “After this, they can start to progress a little bit, work even more, put in more effort and try to achieve for the upcoming events.”
He also thanked national coaches, Lee Yen Sheng and Simon Yang, for moulding the young players.
The Republic also claimed two more silver medals through Swetha Sivakumar (girls’ U-17) and Lee Zi Fang (girls’ U-19) and two bronzes via Shiv Kaul (boys’ U-15) and Li Yuan Xin (boys’ U-17), taking their tally to 2-4-3.
Their next assignment will be the Asian Junior Individual Championships in Dalian, China, from Aug 16 to 20.