Dad, you can do this: At 43, a father wins his first men’s Grand Slam title

“Dada, we have a match today. We can do this.”

It’s the Saturday morning of the Australian Open men’s doubles final and Tridha, who’s four, and who’s heard her mother say this, utters these lines to her father.

His name is Rohan Bopanna and he’s been waiting to do this. His cartilage in his knees has worn out and his beard is turning white and he’s waiting for his first men’s doubles Grand Slam title. There are guys in the locker room who he’s beaten but they have Slam titles and he’s still waiting. He’s played 60 Grand Slams, stayed in the Top 50 since 2010, won 25 men’s doubles titles, lost in two US Open finals and three Wimbledon semi-finals, and he’s still waiting.

But now it’s Sunday afternoon and there’s a shine to Bopanna’s face. Tridha didn’t sleep till 4am, refusing to let go of the Australian Open men’s doubles trophy. It’s the one which her Dada won. At 43. Oldest man ever.

“Amazing, amazing,” he murmurs.

Amazing when you consider the waiting.

“It’s extremely difficult,” he explains. “You go through so many emotional moments. Especially when (Aisam-Ul-Haq) Qureshi and me had that breakthrough year (2010). Suddenly the first year you decide to play doubles you make a final of a Grand Slam (US Open), and you’re like, OK, this is it, next year, boom, boom, boom, everything’s gonna fall in place. ... Little do you know that 13 years later (US Open, 2023) is when the next Grand Slam final even came about. That is tough.”

Tennis isn’t written into his family history, it’s just chance. In Coorg, among the coffee plantations in southern India, his father was hanging out with his pals and his grandad told them, here’s a piece of land, build a court. They did and a club was born.

“They taught each other tennis,” says Bopanna. “They taught their wives tennis. Then the kids started playing.” One of them goes so far that the club now has a Rohan Bopanna Pavilion. As he talks about this, he’s emotional, especially when he says that for the Open final they set up a screen at the club and members came to watch their boy play.

They’ve been waiting, too.

India has a long history in tennis but lately it’s been a lean one. The singles games demands tall men with exceptional movement and India’s tennis system is too comatose to find them. Yet in doubles, all geometry and dexterity, as hockey once was, Indians shine.

Leander Paes has eight men’s doubles (and 10 mixed) titles at Grand Slams, Mahesh Bhupathi four men’s doubles (eight mixed), Sania Mirza three women’s doubles (three mixed). In the 124-year history of the Davis Cup, Paes has more doubles wins than anyone and he and Bhupathi have a winning streak – 24 matches – that is unrivalled.

All three get to world No.1, setting a standard, starting almost a doubles cult. And it’s what Bopanna is measured against. He has a mixed doubles Slam but the men’s field is deeper, the trophy weightier, the waiting crueller.