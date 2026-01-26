Da Silva takes up Seoul stint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Champion jockey in Malaysia to shift to South Korea in February

Latin Legend (Andre da Silva) winning the Supreme B race (1,500m) at Sungai Besi on Jan 11. The Nick Selvan-trained galloper is da Silva's first and only winner in Malaysia in 2026.

– After dominating Malaysia’s jockey scene in 2025, Andre da Silva is embarking on a new challenge in South Korea.

The Brazilian hoop booted home 72 winners last season – 27 wins more than the second-placed Shafiq Rizuan – and claimed the champion jockey title at his first full season of riding in Malaysia.

He then spent Christmas and New Year visiting his friend and former Kranji-based Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia – who is now riding in Seoul – in the Land of the Morning Calm.

His compatriot was the one who introduced him to trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong, eventually paving the way for his riding career in Malaysia.

Da Silva is currently visiting his family and friends in Brazil before heading to South Korea in February.

“I am moving once again to a new country with my family and I hope it will be very good like my time in Malaysia,” he said.

“I want to convey my special thanks to trainer Cheng, who brought me to Malaysia for the first time and made everything possible for me and my family.

“Also a big hug to everybody at the HY Cheng Stable who worked with me every day.

“Thanks also to all the trainers and owners who gave me good rides and winners, and to the Selangor Turf Club for opening the doors to me.

“I feel very honoured and happy in winning the 2025 championship. It was a great season and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of all the owners and trainers who gave me good opportunities.

“Winning the championship was really a good surprise. After all, everything was new to me and I am very happy about that.

“When I first came, I was just expecting to win some good races, but honestly we never know what’s coming ahead when starting in a new country. So, I can only be grateful for what I achieved.”

Da Silva rode in Malaysia as a visiting jockey in July 2024, before returning to ride on a long term four months later.

He won 11 races in that season, including his highlight in the Group 1 Penang Gold Cup (2,000m) with the Cheng-trained Lucky Magic at Batu Gantong on Dec 29.

Da Silva was firing on all cylinders in 2025, booting home winners regularly and had the title virtually in his bag by the middle of the year.

It was also Lucky Magic that handed him his biggest success that year in the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on Sept 14.

He rode in Kuala Lumpur on two meetings in 2026 and won on the Nick Selvan-trained Latin Legend in the Supreme B race (1,500m) on Jan 11.

Meanwhile, fellow Brazilian jockey Jose de Souza made his comeback in Malaysia at the start of 2026, but it has taken him 21 rides to get back into the winner’s circle after being out for more than a year through suspension.

De Souza spent 11 successful years in Malaysia before heading to Mauritius, where his stay was cut short by a suspension.

The former champion jockey has spent much of the last few years on the sidelines and is hoping that his win on the Richard Lines-trained Jing Jin ($16) in the final event, the Visit Malaysia – Melaka – The Shore Shopping Gallery Stakes (1,300m), at Sungai Besi on Jan 25 will kick-start his career again.

Jing Jin jumped best and went straight to the front, but Magnitude (Cheng Han Kok) joined him at the 800m and they matched strides till the top of the straight, where Jing Jin started to pull away soon after.

The Capitalist five-year-old was a clear leader ahead of Magnitude and Per Incrown (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) coming to the 200m, before Jazz Band (Shazmin Sudin) joined in the chase shortly after.

Jazz Band tried to catch Jing Jin in the closing stages but to no avail, going down by a neck. Pacific Soldier (Oscar Chavez) finished third.

“Firstly, I want to thank the connections, the trainer, the owner, who supported me. This win is very much appreciated,” said de Souza.

“Now that I got my first win back, I look forward to more wins ahead.”

Lines was also pleased for both de Souza and the Ng Tet Kong-owned gelding, whose last win came a year ago in a Class 5A event (1,300m) on Jan 19, 2025.

“It’s been a long time between drinks for this horse (Jing Jin),” he said.

“He showed that he was coming back to form last start (when he finished second on Dec 20, 2025). It’s just the ‘Jose de Souza ride’ that made the difference today. Great to have him back.”

The former Singapore galloper has never won at Kranji when trained by Steven Burridge, but he has won thrice since coming under Lines in Malaysia.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE