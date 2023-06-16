Cyclist plunges into ravine at Tour of Switzerland

PARIS - Gino Mader, of the Bahrain-Victorious cycling team, was airlifted to hospital on Thursday, after riding off the road at high-speed on the descent of a mountain on the Tour of Switzerland.

Mader was swiftly reached by doctors, was revived and then airlifted to hospital.

A second rider the American Magnus Sheffield also fell and was also hospitalised with concussion.

“The rider (Mader) went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor. Mader was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital,” his team said.

The race was won after Spain’s Juan Ayuso made a white-knuckle 90kmh descent, while race favourite and world champion Remco Evenepoel was less daredevil in his own downhill racing.

“I don’t think anyone today was happy with that finish,” said the Belgian, who fell into a ravine himself two years ago, breaking his pelvis. AFP