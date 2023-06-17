Cyclist Gino Mader dies after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Swiss rider Gino Mader died on Friday from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during the Tour of Switzerland.

The 26-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider fell during a high-speed descent on the fifth stage between Fiesch and La Punt on Thursday, after an exhausting day marked by three ascents over 2,000 metres altitude.

He had been found “lifeless in the water” of a ravine below the road, “immediately resuscitated then transported to the hospital in Chur by air”, organisers said.

But the next day, “Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries he sustained”, Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11.30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team,” the team added.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

As a result of his death, Friday’s stage has been declared void although the riders will still ride the route as a tribute.

Mader had enjoyed a strong start to the season, finishing fifth in the Paris-Nice race.

Tributes poured in from the cycling fraternity.