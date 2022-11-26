Cycling: Tour de France cliffhanger as erosion forces stage rethink

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (left) bumps fists with the Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard before the Tour de France 18th stage. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
19 min ago

BIARRITZ, France – The route of the third stage of the Tour de France will have to be partly modified following erosion of a cliffside road, a spokesman for the Pyrenees-Atlantiques department said on Friday.

Riders in the 2023 edition of the race would have had to take a corniche road, overlooking the seafront, in the town of Urrugne, shortly after Hendaye in south-western France.

The race embarks from Spain’s Basque Country on July 1 and crosses into France during a hilly third stage over 185km between Amorebieta and Bayonne.

Tour organisers and local officials will now “study alternative routes” to avoid this section of road “admittedly magnificent but on which we cannot afford to clump together thousands of people”, the official added.

Since November 2021, a footpath that runs along the cliffs has also been closed, following landslides.

And this week, parking on the cliffs was banned in the light of “real risks of collapse” when hundreds of sightseers gathered to observe the giant Belharra surfing wave.

Contacted by AFP, Tour organisers Amaury Sport Organisation, declined to comment. AFP

More On This Topic
It was the right thing to do: Tour de France champ Vingegaard on waiting for rival who crashed
Tour de France Singapore Criterium: What you need to know

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top