Cycling: Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas out of Tour de Suisse after heavy fall

British cyclist Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos during the second stage of the 83rd Tour de Suisse cycling race in Switzerland on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LAUSANNE (AFP) - Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas had to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall on Tuesday (June 18), and was taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

Thomas came down heavily in the peloton's high-pace pursuit of an escape, and was still sitting ashen-faced on the tarmac five minutes later with doctors gingerly examining his shoulder.

"As we head into the final 30km of stage four Geraint Thomas has gone down in a crash," Team Ineos wrote on Twitter.

"Team and race medical personnel are with him now. The Welshman sat up talking to the team."

Ineos are already without four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome for the July 6-27 race after he suffered a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in France and broke his leg, hip, elbow and ribs.

