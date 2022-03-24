Cycling together, stronger together

In another milestone for the sport, the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) launched its Women's Cycling Academy yesterday to nurture and develop female cycling talent here.

The SCF aims to use the academy to develop the skills and tactics of female cyclists while preparing them for local and regional races.

The academy will also hopefully provide a pathway for more women to become professional cyclists, following in the footsteps of national athletes Chelsie Tan, who is racing for Team BikeExchange-Jayco on the International Cycling Union's Women's World Tour this year.

SCF president Hing Siong Chen noted that there has been an increase in the number of female cyclists here and the national body "recognises that there is an enormous potential for the development of female cyclists through a structured long-term programme".

He added that SCF's high performance director Shayne Bannan would also be conducting a series of skills sessions for them.

Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Poh Li San has also been appointed as patron of the women's academy and hopes to encourage more women to take up the sport.

She said: "I have always been an advocate of the immense benefits that can be derived from sports and an active lifestyle. I am happy to be able to contribute as much as possible towards the development of cycling both as a leisure and competitive activity."

The academy's first batch of seven riders went through a series of tests before enrolling a few months ago. They also have been adhering to an individualised training programme put together by SCF head coach Adrian Ng.

Faye Foo has enjoyed the structured training and the opportunity to ride with other women as she previously cycled mainly with men. The headhunter, 37, said: "It's very nice to cycle among ladies because we have that common ground and a common goal of getting stronger together.

"I really enjoy meeting people of all walks of life, an experience I don't think I would have if not for the sport. My goal for now is to challenge myself and push myself to the next level."

Mountain biker Tara Alayna Weilin, 14, who is part of the national development squad, hopes to eventually make it to the national squad.

The Year 2 Raffles Girls' School student said: "I love cycling but before, I didn't really have proper training or a coach, it was more of a hobby and I wanted more.

"So I'm very happy this opportunity came about and I can have a future in the sport."

While the SCF will talent scout at various competitions throughout the year, an open trial will also be held in July.

The academy is one of many recent developments in the sport. Last year, national cyclist Goh Choon Huat became the first Singaporean to race for a professional team in Europe when he joined the BikeExchange men's team as a stagiaire from July to October. A stagiaire is an amateur cyclist riding temporarily for a professional team.

Tan then followed suit last November. A month later, Darren Lim and Arfan Faisal each earned a scholarship to train at the Australian Cycling Academy on the Sunshine Coast for a year.

In October, mountain biker Riyadh Hakim became the first Singaporean to finish on the podium at a UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup.

That same month, track cyclists Luo Yiwei (women's individual pursuit), Calvin Sim (men's omnium) and Elyas Yusoff (men's 1km time trial and sprint) were also the first in their respective events from Singapore to compete at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.