Cycling: Singapore pair bag Republic's first-ever medal at Para Asian Track Championships

SINGAPORE - Singaporean para-cyclist Tee Wee Leong and his pilot Ang Kee Meng clinched the bronze medal in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit race at the eighth Para Asian Track Championships in Jakarta on Friday (Jan 11).

The tandem cyclists clocked 4min 50.016sec in the bronze-medal race, beating Malaysians Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab and pilot Mohd Faizal Mohamed Noh by 7.119sec. It was Singapore's first medal at these championships.

Tee, who is visually impaired, said: "Working together was vital to produce this outcome. Since our participation at the Asian Para Games, we have fine-tuned our training programme and it is gratifying to see that the hard work has paid off."

In the heats, the Singapore pair clocked 4min 47sec to qualify for the bronze-medal race, shaving 11sec off their personal best time set at last year's competition.

Japanese pair Kazuhei Kimura and pilot Takuto Kurabayashi won the gold ahead of Malaysian duo Aiman Asyraff Ahmad Bajuri and pilot Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal.