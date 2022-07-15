Cycling: Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains yellow

L'ALPE D'HUEZ, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Tom Pidcock added an iconic Tour de France stage win to his impressive CV when he claimed victory at L'Alpe d'Huez at the end of a long solo ascent on Thursday (July 14).

The cyclocross world champion and Olympic gold medallist in cross country mountain biking attacked from the day's breakaway with more than 10km left in the final climb, a 13.8km effort at 8.1 per cent and never looked back.

"It's one of the best experiences in my life," said Tour debutant Pidcock after the 12th stage, a 165.1km trek from Briancon.

Fending off a sea of fans, flags and flares, Pidcock finished ahead of South African Louis Meintjes and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who enjoyed his best day on a bike since a career-threatening crash in 2019.

Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard came under attack from defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the finale, but it was too little, too late by the Slovenian, who lost his yellow jersey on Wednesday when he cracked in the final ascent to the Col du Granon.

Vingegaard leads Pogacar by two minutes and 22 seconds as the 23-year-old leapfrogged Romain Bardet into second overall after the Frenchman lost touch in the last kilometres.

Pidcock's team leader Geraint Thomas, the previous winner at L'Alpe d'Huez in 2018, finished with Vingegaard and Pogacar and sits in third place overall, 2:26 off the pace.

Bardet slipped down to fourth, a further nine seconds adrift.

The nine-man breakaway included Froome, who has been struggling to rediscover his form since he sustained multiple serious injuries three years ago, as well as Pidcock.

They built an advantage of seven minutes, which started to melt in the searing heat when Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert took a massive turn at the front of the bunch.

The lead was down to 4:15 when the peloton reached the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Pidcock rode the descent at breakneck speed to widen the gap again and the leading group started the ascent to L'Alpe d'Huez (13.8km at 8.1 per cent) with a six-minute lead.

Pidcock was the first to attack, 10.5km from the line, dropping Neilson Powless and Giulio Ciccone for good.