Cycling: Pedalfest Singapore spinning its way to Sports Hub

SINGAPORE – Cycling enthusiasts of all ages are in for a treat at the Pedalfest Singapore 2023, which will be held at the Singapore Sports Hub on Feb 11 and 12.

Touted as South-east Asia’s first cycling lifestyle festival, the event will feature two days of workshops, talks, clinics, film screenings, health screenings and more.

Pedalfest is organised by Firefly Connections, which previously organised a number of cycling events in Singapore, such as the Bicycle Film Festival in 2015 and World Water Day RECycleC350 cycling (2015 to 2017).

Here is a rundown of what to expect at PedalFest 2023:

* Cycling-related films including Aunt Lotus & Her Dream Bicycle, which is a Mandarin and Teochew language short film starring local actor Jalyn Han. Another film to look out for is Mamil (Middle Aged Men in Lycra), a documentary about white-collar professionals who transform into lycra-clad bikers every weekend.

* BMX Art live performance by Azmi Hussin, a former BMX flatland elite rider-turned-artist from Penang, Malaysia, who will attempt to draw the Singapore Sports Hub using his bicycle. He will also be drawing caricatures for a few lucky participants.

* Upcycling bike art workshops where participants can reuse old bicycle rims and other parts to create a bicycle lamp art piece.

* CycleFightClub, a daily eCycling tournament where riders will compete one-on-one using smart trainers, with the winner bringing home $500 in cash, and winning an overseas cycling trip.

* Free workshops, clinics and Ask-Me-Anything sessions held by the Singapore Cycling Federation and Triathlon Singapore for both children and adults to learn more about cycling or multi-sport (cycling and running).

* Inspirational talks by Grace Young, three-time Sports Woman of the Year, former national cyclist Mohd Tohar Hairi, and Ravi Ramachandran, former Director of the National Library who is also one of Singapore’s oldest cyclists at the age of 81.

* Ciclo e Cafe Community Corner, where participants can meet vintage bikes collectors and former local champions.

Tickets to the festival are priced at $38 for a one-day pass and are on sale at pedalfest.peatix.com. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed free admission as long as they are with a paying adult.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Cycling Without Age, a charity that aims to empower seniors to lead purposeful lives. There will also be free heath-checks available onsite.