Cycling: Participants of OCBC Cycle 2018 community rides set for stunning views

SINGAPORE - OCBC Cycle 2018's community rides take place on Sunday (May 6) at the Singapore Sports Hub with participants set to enjoy breathtaking views of the country's skyline.

Both The Sportive Ride (40.8km) and The Straits Times Ride (23km), will take cyclists past iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, Central Business District and Gardens by The Bay.

The Sportive Ride starts at 5.15am and The ST Ride starts at 7am.

Riders of the ST Ride will then head eastwards via the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) towards East Coast Parkway (ECP), while participants of The Sportive Ride will continue their journey westwards along Keppel Highway past Harbour Front before making a U-turn at Pasir Panjang Terminal back towards the ECP.

Both routes will end at the National Stadium, the centrepiece of the $1.3 billion Sports Hub.

There will be two dedicated selfie points along the route on Sheares Bridge for riders to capture that Instagram-able moment with the Singapore Flyer and Gardens by The Bay as the backdrops respectively.

More than 900 participants from 33 firms are taking part this year, with 125 corporate participants signing up for The Business Times Cycle of Hope - where a portion of the registration fees goes to one of OCBC Cycle's adopted charities - and 775 for The Corporate Bike Ride.

This year's event also features the inaugural OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase, with companies signing up a team of four employees to ride against other corporate teams in the starting wave of The Sportive Ride.

The team with the fastest combined net time at the finish will be victorious and receive a plaque and a cash prize of $400. Each rider of the team will also receive a Champions' Jersey.

The second- and third-placed companies will receive a cash prize of $300 and $200 respectively.

To prepare for the early morning start, Singapore Sports Institute sport dietitian Huang Liyan has these three nutrition tips for the 6,500 riders.

1. Eat well and have plenty of high carbohydrate foods like pasta, rice and bananas.

2. Hydrate well before, during and after the ride.

3. Sleep well. Having a glass of milk or a tablet of Omega 3 fish oils can help with getting a good quality night's sleep.