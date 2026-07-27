Cycling-List of Tour de France champions
PARIS, July 26 - List of Tour de France champions since the event was first staged in 1903 (no races during the world wars):
2026 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
2025 Pogacar
2024 Pogacar
2023 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)
2022 Vingegaard
2021 Pogacar
2020 Pogacar
2019 Egan Bernal (Colombia)
2018 Geraint Thomas (Britain)
2017 Chris Froome (Britain)
2016 Froome
2015 Froome
2014 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
2013 Froome
2012 Bradley Wiggins (Britain)
2011 Cadel Evans (Australia)
2010 Andy Schleck (Luxembourg)
*** 2009 Alberto Contador (Spain)
2008 Carlos Sastre (Spain)
2007 Contador
** 2006 Oscar Pereiro (Spain)
* 1999 - 2005
1998 Marco Pantani (Italy)
1997 Jan Ullrich (Germany)
1996 Bjarne Riis (Denmark)
1995 Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1994 Indurain
1993 Indurain
1992 Indurain
1991 Indurain
1990 Greg LeMond (U.S.)
1989 LeMond
1988 Pedro Delgado (Spain)
1987 Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1986 LeMond
1985 Bernard Hinault (France)
1984 Laurent Fignon (France)
1983 Fignon
1982 Hinault
1981 Hinault
1980 Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
1979 Hinault
1978 Hinault
1977 Bernard Thevenet (France)
1976 Lucien Van Impe (Belgium)
1975 Thevenet
1974 Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1973 Luis Ocana (Spain)
1972 Merckx
1971 Merckx
1970 Merckx
1969 Merckx
1968 Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
1967 Roger Pingeon (France)
1966 Lucien Aimar (France)
1965 Felice Gimondi (Italy)
1964 Jacques Anquetil (France)
1963 Anquetil
1962 Anquetil
1961 Anquetil
1960 Gastone Nencini (Italy)
1959 Federico Bahamontes (Spain)
1958 Charly Gaul (Luxembourg)
1957 Anquetil
1956 Roger Walkowiak (France)
1955 Louison Bobet (France)
1954 Bobet
1953 Bobet
1952 Fausto Coppi (Italy)
1951 Hugo Koblet (Switzerland)
1950 Ferdi Kubler (Switzerland)
1949 Coppi
1948 Gino Bartali (Italy)
1947 Jean Robic (France)
1939 Sylvere Maes (Belgium)
1938 Bartali
1937 Roger Lapebie (France)
1936 Sylvere Maes (Belgium)
1935 Romain Maes (Belgium)
1934 Antonin Magne (France)
1933 Georges Speicher (France)
1932 Andre Leducq (France)
1931 Magne
1930 Leducq
1929 Maurice De Waele (Belgium)
1928 Nicolas Frantz (Luxembourg)
1927 Frantz
1926 Lucien Buysse (Belgium)
1925 Ottavio Bottecchia (Italy)
1924 Bottecchia
1923 Henri Pelissier (France)
1922 Firmin Lambot (Belgium)
1921 Leon Scieur (Belgium)
1920 Philippe Thys (Belgium)
1919 Lambot
1914 Thys
1913 Thys
1912 Odile Defraye (Belgium)
1911 Gustave Garrigou (France)
1910 Octave Lapize (France)
1909 Francois Faber (Luxembourg)
1908 Lucien Petit-Breton (France)
1907 Petit-Breton
1906 Rene Pottier (France)
1905 Louis Trousselier (France)
1904 Henri Cornet (France)
1903 Maurice Garin (France)
*** Spain's Alberto Contador was stripped of the title after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent during the 2010 race.
** American Floyd Landis was stripped of the title after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone during the 2006 race.
* American Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven titles from 1999-2005 for doping. The titles have not been reallocated. REUTERS