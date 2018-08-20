Cycling: Former Olympian Rizal Tisin named Singapore's track and road national coach

Former Malaysian cyclist Rizal Tisin finished seventh in the team sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) announced on Monday (Aug 20) that it has appointed former Malaysian cyclist Rizal Tisin as its national coach for track and road.

The 34-year-old, along with Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng, finished seventh in the team sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and is a four-time Asian champion in the keirin, team sprint and 1km time trial events.

Rizal has been coaching for the past four years and has trained cyclists such Jupha Somnet and Nurul Shuhada, who both won medals at the 2015 SEA Games.

In a media release the SCF added that it is still in the midst of appointing a technical director

