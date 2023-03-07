Cycling: Femmes First for mass ride on May 20

SINGAPORE – In celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, mobility lifetsyle app RIDEnjoy has announced a female-focused mass cycling event, Femmes First, which will be held on May 20 at the Singapore Sports Hub’s Stadium Riverside Walk.

Participants – limited spots will also be open to men – can choose from three categories.

The “Start Anywhere” category allows them to cycle from anywhere across the island to Stadium Riverside Walk, the “City to Kallang” 10km route starts from 30 Maxwell Road and moves to Marina Bay and Marina Barrage before ending its 10km route at the Sports Hub.

The third “RIDEnjoy Kallang” route begins and ends at Stadium Riverside with an 8km ride around Tanjong Rhu and Kallang Bay.

Riders can also choose between morning or afternoon start times, before enjoying a post-ride party celebration with live music from popular buskers like Arya Yunata and GuitarStreet, games and lucky draw giveaways.

To encourage more female cyclists to enjoy Femmes First, the first 520 women (all ages are welcome) to register from Wednesday to Thursday will get free entry to the event.

Early-bird participants (before Apr 15) will also get a chance to a pair of tickets to watch Blackpink at the National Stadium in May.

“Unlike conventional cycling events where participants might drive or commute by public transport to the start-finish point, Femmes First require participants to cycle to the finish venue at Stadium Riverside for an eco-friendly, inclusive and immersive post-ride celebration,” said Kelvin Phang, founder of RIDEnjoy.

“This never-been-done format reduces the event’s nett carbon footprint, while creating a green legacy.”

Last Friday, organisers also announced the inaugural “Wonder of Women” award by SingSeeSoon to honour woman cyclists who have made an impact on society. Five nominees will be revealed over the next few weeks and the public can vote online to determine the winner on May 20.

The first nominee is full Ironman triathlon finisher Irene Tan, who recently completed a solo 28-day fundraising trip to Malaysia.

Visit www.ridenjoy.sg/FemmesFirst for more details of the event.