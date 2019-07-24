Cycling: Ewan claims second stage win as Thomas takes minor tumble

Australia's Caleb Ewan (centre) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, on July 23, 2019.
Australia's Caleb Ewan (centre) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, on July 23, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
13 min ago

NIMES (REUTERS) - Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this year's Tour de France when he prevailed in a bunch sprint at the end of the 16th stage, a 177-km ride around Nimes on Monday (July 22).

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Italian Elia Viviani and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who took second and third place, respectively.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas took yet another tumble but escaped unhurt to stay 1:35 behind the overall leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang, who started the day ninth overall, crashed 28.5 km from the finish and abandoned the race.

Topics: 

Branded Content