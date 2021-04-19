Cycling: Chloe Tan aims to conquer OCBC Cycle's 100km virtual ride - at the age of six

Chloe Tan is the youngest participant for this year's OCBC Cycle.
SINGAPORE - Like any other Primary 1 pupil, Chloe Tan goes to school, does her homework, and learns new words for her next spelling test. She has also discovered the delights of moving on two wheels.

But this Ai Tong Primary pupil is no ordinary six-year-old. At an age when many of her peers are doing loops in playgrounds and parks, she clocks up to 40km with her family once a week. She is also the youngest participant for this year's OCBC Cycle and has signed up to complete the 100km Virtual Ride.

