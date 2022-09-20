Cycling: Chelsie Tan earns one-year contract extension with professional team

SINGAPORE - National cyclist Chelsie Tan will be racing in Europe for another year after securing a contract extension with Australian outfit Team BikeExchange-Jayco for the 2023 season.

Tan, 32, became the first Singaporean woman to secure a professional contract with a team in Europe when she joined Team BikeExchange, who compete in the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's World Tour.

She said: "I am overjoyed to be staying with Team BikeExchange-Jayco for the 2023 season.

"The support, coaching and guidance have really helped me in my first year as a WorldTour pro."

While racing in the UCI Women's World Tour has been challenging, Tan is eager to make the most of her time with the team, who are currently ninth in the world rankings.

She said: "It has not been an easy year. In fact, the racing is tougher than I could have imagined, but I believe I have the best equipment with Liv, and the best training and encouragement from the staff, management and the girls.

"Although my fitness has improved in 2022, the greatest learning has taken place in the peloton, where all the girls are fast and tough. In 2023 I am looking to improve my position in the peloton, and work hard as a support role for the team."

With almost full season of international WorldTour races under her belt, Team BikeExchange-Jayco general manager Brent Copeland is excited to see what Tan can achieve in her second season and believes she still has a lot of untapped potential. There have been 19 races since Tan joined the team in March though she did not take part in the first three and there is still one more event left.

Copeland said: "Chelsie is clearly talented and this year she has overcome so many different challenges. She has been racing out of her comfort zone all season and with this, shown great resilience and incredible motivation."

Tan's stint is part of an agreement signed in 2020 by GreenEdge Cycling and the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) to provide Singapore's cyclists, coaches and clubs with engagement opportunities that include the sharing of best practices from Tour de France riders and coaches.

Copeland reiterated the team's commitment to this collaboration, stressing that it is the organisation's goal to help develop cyclists like Tan and give them confidence going into the WorldTour.

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen expressed his gratitude towards Team BikeExchange, adding: "On behalf of the Singapore Cycling Federation we are very proud of Chelsie in gaining a 2023 contract achieved through hard work and dedication."