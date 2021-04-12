Cycling: Australian Shayne Bannan is Singapore federation's high performance director

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) is shifting gears to prioritise high performance with the aim of forming a men's continental cycling team by 2023 and having a Singaporean rider feature in the 2030 Tour de France,

It has appointed a high performance director, Australian Shayne Bannan, for at least the next three years to help it achieve those goals. The 59-year-old was previously general manager of GreenEdge Cycling, now known as Team BikeExchange, a professional outfit that competes on the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour, the top road cycling circuit.