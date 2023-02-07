Cycling: 7,000 participants expected as OCBC Cycle returns with in-person races

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s biggest cycling event – the OCBC Cycle – will return to its full in-person format in May 2023, with registration flagging off at Orchardgateway on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, the May 6-7 event will feature in-person participation for all categories: the Sportive 40km Ride, The Straits Times 20km City Ride, the Speedway Championships, Spin Ride by CRU, and Mighty Savers Kids & Family Ride.

It will also feature the Indoor Ride by Shimano and 100km or 500km Virtual Ride.

Over 7,000 participants are expected in this first post-pandemic edition. In 2022, only two categories - the 2,000-strong City Ride and the Speedway Championships - featured in-person races. The rest remained virtual.

OCBC Bank Group chief executive officer Helen Wong, Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin, Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen, and The Straits Times’ editor Jaime Ho launched the event at Orchardgateway on Tuesday, when registration opened at 12.30pm and will run till 8pm.

Participants who register for The Sportive 40km Ride or The Straits Times 20km City Ride at the on-site launch event are eligible for exclusive prizes such as the latest Samsung products, Decathlon bikes, Hydro Flask bottles, and more.

Interested cyclists may also register online from 1pm. Early bird registration fees apply from Feb 7 to March 7, before normal prices are charged from March 8 to April 24.