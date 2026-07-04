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Curran keen to step in as England all-rounder after Stokes' retirement

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Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - England v Pakistan - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka - February 24, 2026 England's Sam Curran in action REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - England v Pakistan - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka - February 24, 2026 England's Sam Curran in action REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana

July 4 - Sam Curran said that he would welcome the chance to fill the gap left by Ben Stokes as England search for seam-bowling all-rounder options following the test captain's retirement.

When asked whether he would welcome the opportunity, Curran told BBC Sport on Friday, "Yeah, of course.

"But it's one of those things where I just want to try to perform my best and whenever the time comes they decide whoever is going to replace Stokesy - playing for England is amazing and I'm a competitive guy.

"When I've got a ball or bat in my hand I just try to do my best, so we'll see what happens."

Curran has not played test cricket since England's home series against India in August 2021, and has since featured exclusively in white-ball formats.

The 28-year-old is part of England's ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India and has also been named in the squad for the three-match one-day international series later this month.

England face India in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.